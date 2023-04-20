Ergo Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $390,263.69 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $118.34 million and $390,263.69 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00006045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,634.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00314930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00071144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.27 or 0.00538768 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.30 or 0.00437585 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001120 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,369,688 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.