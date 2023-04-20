Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) PT Lowered to $48.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ESNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essent Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Essent Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.80.

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $41.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $45.01.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.22). Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 83.07%. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,746.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,728,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,395,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,829,000 after acquiring an additional 794,094 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,606,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,736,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,403,000 after acquiring an additional 415,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

