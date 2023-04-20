Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.21% of Alphatec worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 10.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after buying an additional 34,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after buying an additional 77,959 shares in the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,099. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $105.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $134,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 465,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $134,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 465,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $790,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,361,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,612,706.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,997 shares of company stock worth $968,055,413 over the last 90 days. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

