Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Generac worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Generac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Generac by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Generac by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.57. 214,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,062. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $299.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.46.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

