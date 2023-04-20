Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 2,886.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,591,000 after acquiring an additional 562,673 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 226,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after acquiring an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Impinj alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of PI traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.54. The stock had a trading volume of 167,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,684. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.29, a PEG ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.37 and a 200 day moving average of $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 62,026.59%. Equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $58,273.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,376,137.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 39,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.37 per share, with a total value of $4,925,917.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,776,316 shares in the company, valued at $342,514,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $58,273.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,376,137.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 88,397 shares of company stock worth $10,952,581 and sold 76,409 shares worth $9,740,261. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.