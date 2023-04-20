Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 11,551 shares during the quarter. Cutera comprises about 1.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Cutera worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cutera by 592.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Cutera in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cutera by 2,861.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cutera in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cutera by 69.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cutera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Cutera Trading Down 4.9 %

CUTR stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 173,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,690. The firm has a market cap of $452.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.52 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

