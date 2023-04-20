Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,081 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,068,189.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,487,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,068,189.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,487,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,195 shares of company stock valued at $18,446,749. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELF. Truist Financial lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,215. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 109.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.51. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $96.31.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.