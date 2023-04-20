Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,590 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.87% of AxoGen worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 48.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $207,296.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $207,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXGN traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.13. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

