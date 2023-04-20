Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Globus Medical worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globus Medical Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

NYSE:GMED traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.97. 196,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,138. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.52. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $81.78. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.