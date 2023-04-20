Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 3,661 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 60.5% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 215.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE MP traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.21. 1,317,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 54.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Northland Securities downgraded MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

