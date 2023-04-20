Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 4,660 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,324,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $645,865,000 after purchasing an additional 285,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $533,093,000 after purchasing an additional 56,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,957,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,826,000 after purchasing an additional 147,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,736,000 after purchasing an additional 451,725 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,823,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.70. 418,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,805. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

