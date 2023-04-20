Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 64,943 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,943 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi grew its holdings in Upwork by 4,820.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Upwork by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Upwork by 977.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Upwork by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $308,640.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 964,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,738 shares of company stock worth $701,495 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UPWK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,556. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $161.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.31 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Upwork Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

