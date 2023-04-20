Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 8,285 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,119 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 726.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,341,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,253 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,901,162 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,750,000 after acquiring an additional 980,639 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,825,582 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,011,000 after acquiring an additional 903,800 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.81. 1,013,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

AEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

