Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,320 shares during the period. Digi International makes up approximately 1.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.86% of Digi International worth $11,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Digi International by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Digi International by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 61,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,460. Digi International Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Digi International

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $109.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,406.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Digi International news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,406.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,049,750.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DGII. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Digi International

(Get Rating)

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

