EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $98.60

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.60 and last traded at $97.28, with a volume of 22440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESLOY. UBS Group lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.80.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.39.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. It operates through the following segments: Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer. The Professional Solutions segment represent the wholesale business of the Group, i.e. the supply of the Group’s products and services to all the professionals of the eyecare industry (distributors, opticians, independents, third-party e-commerce platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.