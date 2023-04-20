Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.04.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.02. Etsy has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $149.91.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,108,977.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,275.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,668 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,571. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,186,000 after purchasing an additional 83,960 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,363,000 after purchasing an additional 277,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

