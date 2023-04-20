Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Down 17.7% in March

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Euro Tech in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Trading Up 2.9 %

About Euro Tech

CLWT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.42. 35,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,271. Euro Tech has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

(Get Rating)

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

