European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Up to $19.14

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.14, but opened at $19.81. European Wax Center shares last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 332,031 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on EWCZ shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of European Wax Center from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.
European Wax Center Stock Up 3.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center
European Wax Center Company Profile
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.
Further Reading
