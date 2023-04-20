European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Up to $19.14

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.14, but opened at $19.81. European Wax Center shares last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 332,031 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EWCZ shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of European Wax Center from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center Stock Up 3.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

European Wax Center Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after acquiring an additional 329,614 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of European Wax Center by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.