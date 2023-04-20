Everipedia One Day Volume Reaches $4.23 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Everipedia has a market cap of $78.88 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

