Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EXC. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.
Exelon Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon
In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Exelon Company Profile
Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).
