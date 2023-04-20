Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EXC. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

Exelon Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

