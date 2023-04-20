Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Short Interest Update

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 773,700 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 914,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Exro Technologies Stock Performance
EXROF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,756. Exro Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.
Exro Technologies Company Profile
