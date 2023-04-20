Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Short Interest Update

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 773,700 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 914,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Exro Technologies Stock Performance

EXROF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,756. Exro Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.

Exro Technologies Company Profile

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for first and second life batteries.

