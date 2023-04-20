Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $115.50 Price Target at HSBC

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HSBC from $113.50 to $115.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.54.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:XOM traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,567,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,433,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $461.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

