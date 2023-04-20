Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Morgan Stanley

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOMGet Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.35.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $116.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $473.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.57. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

