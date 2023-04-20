F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Announces Earnings Results

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. F5 updated its Q3 guidance to $2.78-$2.90 EPS.

F5 Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $5.84 on Wednesday, reaching $137.05. 1,498,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,160. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,816. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in F5 by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in F5 by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 979 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. Cowen decreased their price target on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.21.

About F5

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

