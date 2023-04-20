F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $170.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $177.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.04% from the stock’s previous close.

FFIV has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price target on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $137.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.72.

Insider Activity

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,414,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,816 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 19.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 282,536 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,163,000 after purchasing an additional 45,362 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of F5 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,380 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 4.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F5

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

