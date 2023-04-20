F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $165.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. F5 traded as low as $127.05 and last traded at $133.00, with a volume of 571546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.05.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $318,924.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,739,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,739,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,816 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

F5 Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of F5 by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of F5 by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 26.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52,969 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of F5 by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,743 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

