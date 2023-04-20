Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in March

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,293,500 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 5,237,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42,935.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FBGGF shares. Handelsbanken lowered Fabege AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Fabege AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Fabege AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Fabege AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Fabege AB (publ) stock remained flat at $7.69 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. Fabege AB has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

About Fabege AB (publ)

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

