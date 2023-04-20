Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Fair Isaac accounts for approximately 7.5% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,844,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,316,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $145,023,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,907,000 after buying an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 266,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,874,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163 over the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $699.16. The company had a trading volume of 26,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,673. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $685.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $604.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $711.84.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

