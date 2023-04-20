Fastly, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fastly in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair analyst J. Ho forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fastly’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastly’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $119.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FSLY. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

FSLY stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. Fastly has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19.

In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 54,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $758,920.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,549 shares in the company, valued at $16,486,837.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,655,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,751,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 54,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $758,920.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,486,837.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,191 shares of company stock worth $3,749,197 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 108,737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

