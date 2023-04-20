Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the March 15th total of 169,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 735.0 days.

Faurecia S.E. Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FURCF traded down $2.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.58. 1,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958. Faurecia S.E. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €25.00 ($27.17) to €27.00 ($29.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Faurecia S.E. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Faurecia S.E.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following segments: Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility and Clarion Electronics. The Seating segment designs and manufactures complete vehicle seats, seating frames and adjustment mechanisms.

