FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Short Interest Update

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the March 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Northland Securities cut their target price on FGI Industries from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FGI Industries by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 790,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 208,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.
FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.
