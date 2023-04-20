FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Short Interest Update

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the March 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities cut their target price on FGI Industries from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FGI Industries by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 790,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 208,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

FGI Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

About FGI Industries

Shares of NASDAQ FGI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,295. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. FGI Industries has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Featured Articles

