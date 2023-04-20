Financial Comparison: Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) and Its Rivals

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) is one of 993 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sunshine Biopharma to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunshine Biopharma $4.35 million -$26.74 million -0.38 Sunshine Biopharma Competitors $1.81 billion $241.52 million -3.90

Sunshine Biopharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sunshine Biopharma. Sunshine Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Sunshine Biopharma has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunshine Biopharma’s rivals have a beta of 0.91, meaning that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sunshine Biopharma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunshine Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunshine Biopharma Competitors 4253 15152 41635 722 2.63

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 106.89%. Given Sunshine Biopharma’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunshine Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunshine Biopharma -615.37% -91.27% -85.23% Sunshine Biopharma Competitors -3,408.19% -234.46% -35.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sunshine Biopharma rivals beat Sunshine Biopharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs. It is also involved in the development and commercialization of science-based nutritional supplements. The firm’s product include treatment for Coronavirus infections and anticancer drugs. The company was founded on August 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

