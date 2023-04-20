Financial Review: Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) vs. Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) and Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Adams Diversified Equity Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 339.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 15.17% 14.31% 6.15% Adams Diversified Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

28.4% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $357.45 million 4.24 $55.00 million $0.53 26.15 Adams Diversified Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Adams Diversified Equity Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Goldman Sachs BDC and Adams Diversified Equity Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 0 4 0 0 2.00 Adams Diversified Equity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.24%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Adams Diversified Equity Fund.

Risk and Volatility

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Adams Diversified Equity Fund on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities. The Company’s investments include common stocks and short-term investments.

