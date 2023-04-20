Financial Survey: Gatos Silver (GATO) vs. Its Peers

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Gatos Silver to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Gatos Silver and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A -5.99% -5.76% Gatos Silver Competitors -29.07% -4.50% -2.35%

Volatility and Risk

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver’s rivals have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A -$43.44 million -18.00 Gatos Silver Competitors $1.67 billion -$30.39 million -0.04

This table compares Gatos Silver and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gatos Silver’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gatos Silver. Gatos Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gatos Silver and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 2 0 0 2.00 Gatos Silver Competitors 658 3106 3830 78 2.43

Gatos Silver currently has a consensus price target of $4.38, suggesting a potential downside of 34.51%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 35.75%. Given Gatos Silver’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gatos Silver has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Gatos Silver rivals beat Gatos Silver on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

