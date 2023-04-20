Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Update

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 553,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 773.0 days.
Finning International Price Performance
Shares of FINGF remained flat at $25.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37.
Finning International Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Finning International Company Profile
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Finning International (FINGF)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.