Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Update

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 553,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 773.0 days.

Finning International Price Performance

Shares of FINGF remained flat at $25.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Finning International Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FINGF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

(Get Rating)

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.