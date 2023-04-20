First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,021.62

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,021.62 and last traded at $1,013.85, with a volume of 188194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $997.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $784.47 and a 200 day moving average of $794.38.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 4.45%.

Insider Activity

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,860,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,798. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,553,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,092,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.