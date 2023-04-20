First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives $16.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.63.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFWM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 29,857 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $276,774.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 620,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 29,857 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $276,774.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 620,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,909.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,029 shares of company stock worth $1,529,830 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation
First Foundation Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $400.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88.
First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Foundation Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.
First Foundation Company Profile
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
Further Reading
