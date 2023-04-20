First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives $16.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFWM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 29,857 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $276,774.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 620,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,755,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,263,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,662,909.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,029 shares of company stock worth $1,529,830 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

First Foundation Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 674.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $400.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Further Reading

