First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN stock remained flat at $18.59 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,372,102. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Horizon by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,014 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 9.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,381,000 after acquiring an additional 704,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $133,345,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 62.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after buying an additional 1,657,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 3,763,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,201,000 after buying an additional 208,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also

