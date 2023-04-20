First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

First Horizon (NYSE:FHNGet Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.38. 2,621,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,374,122. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $24.92.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $133,345,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 62.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after buying an additional 1,657,018 shares during the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $34,744,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Horizon by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,545,000 after buying an additional 1,302,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in First Horizon by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,243,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,956,000 after buying an additional 1,138,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also

Earnings History for First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.