First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.38. 2,621,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,374,122. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $24.92.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $133,345,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 62.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after buying an additional 1,657,018 shares during the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $34,744,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Horizon by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,545,000 after buying an additional 1,302,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in First Horizon by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,243,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,956,000 after buying an additional 1,138,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also

