First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.33-$2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FR traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.85. The company had a trading volume of 646,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.99. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $65.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a sell rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

