First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $46.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $147.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.48.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.49%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Ann C. Dee bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $34,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,711. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Ann C. Dee bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $27,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,175.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann C. Dee bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $83,711. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,410 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

