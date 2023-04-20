First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.10 and last traded at $63.09. 46,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 98,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $686.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $33,896,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,365,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,726,000 after purchasing an additional 208,763 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $6,111,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 76,556 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $3,940,000.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

