First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:FEN opened at $13.19 on Thursday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 232,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 174,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 39,794 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

