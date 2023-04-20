First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN:FEN opened at $13.19 on Thursday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $16.98.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.
