First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the March 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $50.70. 143,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,048. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

