First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $158.31 and last traded at $158.09. Approximately 26,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 35,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.58.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,791,000 after buying an additional 126,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 478,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,746,000 after purchasing an additional 80,638 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,018,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 123.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 115,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 63,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,688,000.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

