First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Holdings Lifted by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after purchasing an additional 152,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $425,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 582,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,254. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.62.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.