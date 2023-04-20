First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First United Stock Performance

Shares of FUNC opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $111.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66. First United has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $23.75.

Get First United alerts:

First United Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. First United’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Institutional Trading of First United

First United Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First United by 28.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First United in the first quarter worth $212,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First United by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First United by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First United by 0.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.