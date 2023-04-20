First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
First United Stock Performance
Shares of FUNC opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $111.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66. First United has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $23.75.
First United Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. First United’s payout ratio is 21.28%.
Institutional Trading of First United
First United Company Profile
First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.
