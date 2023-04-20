FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FirstService in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.14. The company had a trading volume of 57,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. FirstService has a 1-year low of $112.44 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.74.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.34 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 3.23%. Research analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the third quarter worth $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 125.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 36.0% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

