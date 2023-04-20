FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Trading 0.4% Higher

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.86 and last traded at $22.85. 46,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 87,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $554.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,522,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after acquiring an additional 29,891 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4,332.8% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 490,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 479,468 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 68,831 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 246,683 shares during the period.

About FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

