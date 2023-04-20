Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 1,100 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $10,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $542.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $525.22 and its 200 day moving average is $477.74. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $553.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

